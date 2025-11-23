Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Shelling Damages Children's Center And Residential Buildings In Chernihiv Region

2025-11-23 06:06:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Last night, enemy Geran UAVs attacked the Chernihiv region. Two strikes in Koriukivka. Right on the building of the Children's and Youth Creative Center. A fire broke out. Firefighters worked at the site of the strike. High-rise buildings nearby were also damaged,” Chaus said.

In Chernihiv, a Russian drone targeted a cottage community, damaging a house.

In total, the Russian army fired on the region 13 times during the day.

As reported by Ukrinform, a saleswoman was killed in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack on a store.

Photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

