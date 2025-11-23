403
Bureau Of Water Use Efficiency, National Water Mission, Ministry Of Jal Shakti Organized First Regional Conference On Enhancing Water Use Efficiency In Irrigation Sector
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22 November 2025, Delhi: A collective call to safeguard every drop, empower every farmer, and strengthen India's water-secure future.
The Bureau of Water Use Efficiency (BWUE), National Water Mission (NWM), Ministry of Jal Shakti, organised the first Regional Conference on Enhancing Water Use Efficiency in the Irrigation Sector today at CCS NIAM, Jaipur. The conference is the first in a series of four regional conferences planned to be organised across the country this year.
Senior dignitaries, Ms Archana Varma, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Water Mission, Shri Sumant Narain, Joint Secretary, National Water Mission and Shri Piyush Ranjan, Director, BWUE, addressed the conference.
Speaking at the inaugural session, Shri Sumant Narain, Joint Secretary, NWM, emphasised the urgent need to improve irrigation efficiency, noting that nearly 80-85% of India's freshwater is used for agricultural purposes. He stressed the importance of micro-irrigation, technology-based solutions, and innovative irrigation practices in enhancing productivity, reducing water wastage, and improving water use efficiency in the irrigation sector.
Ms Archana Varma (AS & MD) shared insights on the newly-launched MCAD scheme, which aims to improve water use efficiency in irrigation through pressurised pipes. She highlighted the present water stress scenario being faced and emphasised the need to increase water conservation efforts and water use efficiency measures in the irrigation sector. She emphasised the need for coordinated action by central and state governments to ensure efficient use of water for irrigation.
The conference witnessed participation of around 150 persons including officers from central government ministries/departments viz Command Area Development and Water Management Wing of Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare; Central Water Commission, Central Ground Water Board, Indian Council for Agriculture Research, officers from Irrigation and Agriculture department of state government/UT of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, and Leh (100), Agriculture Scientists (30), NGOs, and progressive farmers (20). Farmers and NGOs also participated actively.
Technical sessions were held to discuss policy matters, technological interventions, and best practices aimed at enhancing irrigation water use efficiency. Key discussions focused on the Pilot MCAD Scheme being implemented in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir, as well as micro-irrigation under the Per Drop More Crop scheme of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. Additionally, the role of automation and digital tools in increasing water use efficiency for irrigation was explored.
States presented various best practices, ranging from Mera Pani Meri Virasat and Sahi Fasal in Haryana, micro-irrigation expansion in Rajasthan, ice stupas in Leh, the SCADA system in Karnataka, Piped irrigation in Himachal Pradesh, and Lift irrigation in Uttarakhand, for other states to follow. The experiences and expectations of farmers were heard, and ways to address their demands were discussed.
The deliberations highlighted the need to enhance water use efficiency in irrigation through technological innovations, the implementation of existing policy provisions, and the adoption of best practices in agriculture and irrigation that are followed in various states.
