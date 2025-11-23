UAE Cyber Council: 79% Risk Data Via Public Chargers, Warns Of Attacks

The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned of the growing risks associated with the use of untrusted public charging ports, confirming that 79 per cent of travellers unknowingly expose their personal data to danger when charging their devices at unsecured public stations. The Council explained that some public charging ports may contain malicious software or hidden systems capable of accessing personal data through so-called juice jacking attacks, which exploit media or image transfer protocols that activate automatically when devices are connected.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Cyber Security Council said ignoring protective measures and using unsafe charging ports may lead to data and password theft or the installation of harmful software on mobile phones without the user's knowledge. It added that 68 per cent of companies have been subjected to attacks originating from untrusted charging ports, resulting in data breaches and compromises to their digital infrastructure.

Warning Signs of a Compromised Device

The Council listed several warning signs that may indicate a device has been exposed to such attacks, including rapid battery drain, slow application performance, repeated system crashes and the appearance of unfamiliar symbols or messages on the device.

Preventive Measures and Safety Guidelines

The Cyber Security Council provided a set of preventive guidelines, foremost among them carrying a personal charger while travelling, avoiding public charging stations as much as possible and rejecting any data transfer requests during charging. The Council also advised enabling two-factor authentication, using biometric login features such as fingerprint or facial recognition and reviewing app permissions, ensuring that no unnecessary access is granted to photos, messages or contacts.

It stressed the importance of verifying the safety of installed applications, noting that some apps may contain malicious software enabling hackers to steal personal data or spy on users, with risks extending to financial fraud and the theft of bank card and online account information.

Broader Cybersecurity Initiatives

The Cyber Security Council recently launched a weekly awareness campaign under the Cyber Pulse initiative aimed at increasing public awareness of safe digital practices and offering guidance on how to counter various cyber threats. The campaign forms part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to build a secure cyberspace capable of keeping pace with rapid digital transformation, enhancing trust in the digital ecosystem and raising cybersecurity awareness among all segments of society to ensure user safety and privacy. (ANI/WAM)

