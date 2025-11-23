Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Sunday, November 23, 2025: Match Schedule And Live


2025-11-23 05:00:25
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Sunday, November 23, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Today's football calendar is packed with thrilling matches across top-tier leagues and international competitions.

Highlights include Premier League derbies like Arsenal vs Tottenham and Inter de Milão vs Milan in Serie A, alongside LaLiga clashes such as Real Betis vs Girona and Getafe vs Atlético de Madrid.

Brazilian Serie A features Bahia vs Vasco da Gama and São Paulo vs Juventude, while the FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup brings Japan vs New Zealand and Brazil vs Iran.
FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup
01:00 AM – Japão x Nova Zelândia
Channels: FIFA+

03:30 AM – Portugal x Tanzânia
Channels: FIFA+

06:00 AM – Itália x Panamá
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV e FIFA+
Eredivisie
08:15 AM – Heereveen x AZ Alkmaar
Channels: Disney+
FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup
08:30 AM – Brasil x Irã
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV e FIFA+
Serie A
08:30 AM – Hellas Verona x Parma
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+


Italiano Feminino
08:30 AM – Lazio x Inter de Milão
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Championship
09:00 AM – Sheffield Wednesday x Sheffield United
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
LaLiga Feminina
09:00 AM – Tenerife x Atlético de Madrid
Channels: DAZN
2. Bundesliga
09:30 AM – Kaiserslautern x Holstein Kiel
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)

09:30 AM – Karlsruher x Elversberg
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)

09:30 AM – Nürnberg x Arminia Bielefeld
Channels: OneFootball (PPV)
3. Liga
09:30 AM – 1860 Munique x Saarbrücken
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr e OneFootball (PPV)
LaLiga
10:00 AM – Real Oviedo x Rayo Vallecano
Channels: Disney+
LaLiga 2
10:00 AM – Deportivo La Coruña x Ceuta
Channels: Disney+
Eredivisie
10:30 AM – Feyenoord x NEC Nijmegen
Channels: ESPN 2 e Disney+
Norwegian Championship
10:30 AM – Ham-Kam x Haugesund
Channels: OneFootball

10:30 AM – Bryne FK x Sarpsborg
Channels: OneFootball
Paulistão Feminino (Semifinal)
11:00 AM – Ferroviária x Palmeiras
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Record News, Sportv 2, Space e HBO MAX
Brasileirão Futsal (FINAL-ida)
11:00 AM – Atlético-PI x Traipu
Channels: Youtube/@CBFSTV e Sportv 3

Premier League
11:00 AM – Leeds United x Aston Villa
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
Serie A
11:00 AM – Cremonese x Roma
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+
Italiano Feminino
11:00 AM – Juventus x Fiorentina
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
SüperLig
11:00 AM – Besiktas x Samsunspor
Channels: Disney+
Bundesliga
11:30 AM – RB Leipzig x Werder Bremen
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV, Sportv e OneFootball (PPV)
LaLiga Feminina
12:00 PM – Real Madrid x Eibar
Channels: DAZN
LaLiga
12:15 PM – Real Betis x Girona
Channels: Youtube/@espnbrasil e Disney+
LaLiga 2
12:15 PM – Cádiz x Cultural Leonesa
Channels: Disney+

12:15 PM – Huesca x Sporting Gijón
Channels: Disney+
Ligue 1
01:15 PM – Brest x Metz
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV
Serie B Italiana
01:15 PM – Monza x Cesena
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil
Premier League
01:30 PM – Arsenal x Tottenham
Channels: ESPN e Disney+
Bundesliga
01:30 PM – St. Pauli x Union Berlin
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, RedeTV e OneFootball (PPV)
Serie A
02:00 PM – Lazio x Lecce
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+
SüperLig
02:00 PM – Rizespor x Fenerbahçe
Channels: Disney+
Greece Super League
02:00 PM – PAOK x Kifisia
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil
LaLiga Feminina
02:00 PM – Levante x Barcelona
Channels: DAZN
LaLiga
02:30 PM – Getafe x Atlético de Madrid
Channels: Xsports e Disney+
LaLiga 2
02:30 PM – Burgos x Racing Santander
Channels: Disney+
Jupiler Pro League
02:30 PM – RAAL La Louvière x Anderlecht
Channels: DAZN (PPV)
Saudi League
02:30 PM – Al-Taawoun x Al-Suqoor
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr

02:30 PM – Al-Nassr x AL-Khaleej
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr e Band
Norwegian Championship
03:15 PM – Fredrikstad x Viking
Channels: OneFootball
Greece Super League
04:00 PM – AEK x Aris
Channels: Youtube/@SportyNetBrasil
Brasileirão
04:00 PM – Bahia x Vasco da Gama
Channels: Globo (BA, RJ e parte da rede), Youtube/@getv e Premiere

04:00 PM – São Paulo x Juventude
Channels: Globo (SP, RS e parte da rede) e Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
04:30 PM – Athletico-PR x América-MG
Channels: Youtube/@desimpedidos, RedeTV (simultâneo com CHA x ACG), SportyNet, ESPN 4 e Disney+

04:30 PM – Chapecoense x Atlético-GO
Channels: Youtube/@desimpedidos, RedeTV (simultâneo com CAP x AMG) e Disney+

04:30 PM – Remo x Goiás
Channels: ESPN e Disney+

04:30 PM – Cuiabá x Criciúma
Channels: ESPN 5 e Disney+

04:30 PM – Botafogo-SP x Avaí
Channels: Kwai, SportyNet e Disney+

04:30 PM – Operário Ferroviário x Ferroviária
Channels: Disney+

04:30 PM – Amazonas x Coritiba
Channels: Disney+

04:30 PM – Athletic x Paysandu
Channels: Disney+
Campeonato Uruguaio (FINAL-ida)
04:30 PM – Peñarol x Nacional
Channels: Disney+
Serie A
04:45 PM – Inter de Milão x Milan
Channels: ESPN 3 e Disney+
LaLiga
05:00 PM – Elche x Real Madrid
Channels: Disney+
LaLiga 2
05:00 PM – Málaga x Mirandes
Channels: Disney+
Liga Futsal (Semi-volta)
05:00 PM – Atlântico x Jaraguá
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial, Xsports e BandSports
Brasileirão
06:30 PM – Sport Recife x Vitória
Channels: Premiere
MLS (Playoffs)
07:00 PM – FC Cincinnati x Inter Miami
Channels: AppleTV+
Campeonato Venezuelano (FINAL)
07:00 PM – Carabobo x Puerto Cabello
Channels: Youtube/@ligafutve
Argentine Championship
08:00 PM – Boca Juniors x Talleres
Channels: ESPN 4 e Disney+
Brasileirão
08:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Corinthians
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
MLS (Playoffs)
09:30 PM – Philadelphia Union x New York City
Channels: AppleTV

Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.

