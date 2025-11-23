403
Erdogan holds diplomatic meetings on sidelines of G20 Leaders’ Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in multiple diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, as stated by reports.
During the summit, Erdogan met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Angolan President Joao Lourenco. He also held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who shared on the social media platform X: "Great to have a constructive conversation with President Erdogan."
Albanese added that at next year’s UN climate conference COP31, “which Türkiye will host in Antalya, Australia will assume the role of President of Negotiations both in the lead-up to and at the meeting. That means we’ll ensure the interests of the Pacific are advanced throughout the process. Together, COP31 will accelerate practical action and investment to keep global temperatures to safer limits and help build resilience to climate impacts.”
In discussions with Carney, Erdogan focused on “relations between Türkiye and Canada as well as regional and global issues,” according to reports. The Turkish Communications Directorate noted that Erdogan emphasized Türkiye’s intention to expand cooperation with Canada across multiple sectors, including trade, energy, technology, and air transportation.
Erdogan also highlighted the two nations’ shared interest in strengthening defense industry collaboration, stating that enhancing recently intensified cooperation in this area would “serve our mutual interests.”
