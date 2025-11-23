403
DEEPAL Expands Regional Line-up by Unveiling the G318 in the UAE with Al Tayer Motors: A Revolutionary Super Hybrid SUV for Urban and ff-Road Mastery
Dubai, UAE - November 19, 2025: Building on the momentum of the S0 and S07's regional success, DEEPAL, the innovative and intellig nt electric mobility brand under Changan Automobile, continues to strengthen its presence with the official launch of the DEEPAL G318 in the UAE with Al Tayer Motors, its exclusive importer-distributor. The debut on November 18, was hosted at Nara Oasis within Nara Desert Escape, Dubai.
Embodying Sup’r Hybrid Technology and bold design, the DEEPAL G318 reflects the brand’s latest philosophy of integrating performance, efficiency, and versatility. Designed to excel across both urban and off-road terrains, G318 offers a comfortable driving experience, ideal for daily commutes and extended adventures.
“We are committed to bringing intelligent, efficient, reliable, and design-driven mobility solutions to the Middle East and Africa. Mobility today is not only about driving--convenience, sustainability, and safety remain our top priorities. The launch of the DEEPAL G318 reflects this vision, resonating advanced technology with wide-ranging capabilities to address the evolving needs of drivers in this vibrant regio”,” aid Xiao Feng, General Manag r of Changan Auto’obile’s Middle East and Africa Division.
Engineered for off-road adventures and designed to impress, the G318 introduces a new era of rugged electric mobility in the UAE. Following the successful launches of the DEEPAL S07 and S05, the G318 expands ’he brand’s portfolio with a model built for those who seek power, style, and smart connectivity in every journey.
"The launc’ of DEEPAL’s third model within just 10 months represents our strong commitment to bringing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions to the UAE," said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors. "The DEEPAL G318 is a game-changer for customers seeking adventure without compromising on environmental responsibility or cutting-edge technology. We are excited to bring this bold new vehicle to our showrooms and continue building momentum for the brand."
The DEEPAL G318 is available in the UAE with a starting price of AED 129,900 and comes with six years or 150,000 km vehicle warranty and eight years or 150,000 km battery warranty.
In the UAE, customers can explore and purchase DEEPAL vehicles via , the Al Tayer Motors app, or by contacting 800 MOTORS.
Bold Exterior, Sophisticated Interior
The DEEPAL G318’s exterior embodies the bra’d⦣8217;s ’Meteorolite C’tting’ design philosophy, inspired by sharp geometries of natural metallic forms. Its aerodynamic lines, commanding stance, and elevated profile balance powerful performance and contemporary design seamlessly.
The interior adopts a streamlined, high-tech layout anc ored by a large control screen paired with ergonomic refinements that put driver convenience at the forefront. Soft-touch materials, colorful ambient lighting, and innovative noise insulation are integrated to further enhance comfort and the sense of serenity throughout every journey.
Power, Performance, and All-Terrain Capability
At the core of the G318 lies DEEPAL’s Super-Hybrid system--a fusion of dual-motor 4WD performance and a range-extended electric powertrain, delivering a pure EV-like driving experience. Boasting a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds, the model offers responsive power output alongside exceptional efficiency, converting up to 3.63 kWh of electricity per liter of fuel, ranking among the world’s leading fuel-to-electric conversion rates.
The G318Magic-Carpet Suspension system takes comfort and control to new heights, integrating CDC adaptive damping, air suspension, and active terrain scanning technology .This sophisticated setup ensures uncompromised ride quality and stability across diverse road surfaces. In addition, the ET Intelligent All-Terrain System automatically optimizes engine, suspension, and differential parameters to match real-time road conditions, simplifying off-road operation for drivers of all skill levels.
Advanced Safety and Intelligent Comfort Features
The G318 prioritizes safety with eight airbags, premium driver-assistance systems, and a 540° panoramic image view for superior visibility. Its key intelligent safety functions include Integrated Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC),Blind Spot Detection,and Lane Change Assist, delivering both active and passive safety for every journey.
Blending intelligence with user-centric convenience, the G318’s Smart Cockpit features online navigation, remote mobile control, and bilingual (English and Arabic) voice interaction. Complementing this tech-forward experience, passengers are treated to a premium in-cabin atmosphere, courtesy of the DEEPAL Sound System and full-car sound-insulating glass that elevates comfort and refinement.
Commitment to Sustainability
Aligning with Changan’s dedication to advancing sustainable mobility, the DEEPAL G318 is equipped with the Golden Shield Battery--a proven safe power source with zero spontaneous combustion incidents across over 400,000 units in service, backed by a lifetime warranty. This reinforce’ the model’s dual commitment to safety and environmental stewardship, while its hybrid powertrain is precision-engineered to minimize fuel consumption and maximize d—iving range — delivering a sustainable mobility solution for consumers unwilling to compromise on performance.
Combining next-generation design language, class-leading all-terrain capability, and cutting-edge technology, the DEEPAL G318 redefines the benchmark for the premium hybrid SUV in the Middle East and Africa. It perfectly mirrors the evolving needs and preferences of discerning drivers across the region, marking a significant step forward for sustainable, high-performance mobility in the market.
