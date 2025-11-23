403
Kareena Kapoor Khan Lights Up the Spectacular Saudi Showcase in Mumbai
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at the Spectacular Saudi showcase in Mumbai, where the actor was seen exploring some of the event’s most buzzworthy experiences.
At Brewtopia: A Qahwa Experience, Kareena was welcomed in true Saudi style — with freshly brewed Saudi coffee, dates, and a soft trail of bakhoor setting the mood. The actor then made her way to The Essence of Saudi, an eye-catching installation celebrating the destination’s heritage and design. She also checked out the Epicurean-Culinary Corner, where Saudi’s evolving food story brings together comforting traditions with a modern edge.
The showcase was buzzing with Ardah dancers, Arabic calligraphy sessions, and immersive cultural zones — giving Kareena a colourful and lively glimpse into Saudi’s world of creativity, flavours, and hospitality.
Spectacular Saudi, now taking place across five Indian cities, continues to draw attention for its larger-than-life experiences and its invitation to explore Saudi right here at home.
Planning a trip?
Don’t forget to carry your passport to the event and check the Tasheer guidelines for smooth on-site visa assistance.
Stay tuned!! There’s more star power and excitement lined up at Spectacular Saudi — stay tuned!
