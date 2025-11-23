403
Savoring Every Hour of the Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) There is beauty in fleeting glimpses that can’t be replicated; the ones that pass too quickly, yet linger in memory. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman embraces this by curating unforgettable moments that celebrate every part of the day. Across its venues, each setting is designed to complement a particular time of the day, offering seamless experiences from sunrise to starlight.
The Morning Glow at Ambros Bistro
At Ambros Bistro, mornings begin with quiet elegance. The aroma of freshly baked pastries and locally sourced ingredients welcomes the day with warmth and vitality. With its bright, contemporary ambiance and refined interpretations of seasonal dishes, the chic eatery sets a graceful tone for what’s ahead.
Perfect for a family breakfast or ladies’ brunch
The High Sun at Iris Tea Lounge
When the day calls for pause, Iris Tea Lounge offers an elevated retreat. As the clock strikes twelve, guests can indulge in a signature selection of teas, delicate pastries, and handcrafted sandwiches. Here, the city’s pace slows down, replaced by a moment of calm and conversation.
Perfect for a friend catch-up and a mid-day escape
The Afternoon Bloom at Kenz Lebanese Café
Inspired by the Levant’s tradition of gathering around the table, Kenz Lebanese Café celebrates coming together through authentic flavors and warm hospitality. Each dish is a tribute to regional ingredients and timeless recipes, often with a local twist. Kenz is a reminder that lunch is more than a meal, but a shared ritual.
Perfect for a family gathering and long lunches
The Golden Hour at Roberto’s
Perched on Level 20, Roberto’s captures the city at its most breathtaking: when the sun dips low and the skyline glows in gold. Truly La Dolce Vita, Italian fine dining meets refined mixology, crafting evenings that blend sophistication with spontaneity.
Perfect for fine dining, romantic dates, and proposal silhouettes
The Night’s Edge at Legends American Bistro
As evening settles in, Legends transforms into a lively destination where the rhythm of the night meets the comfort of an American bistro. It’s where friends and colleagues gather for well-crafted flavors, distinctive cocktails, and a warm, modern ambiance designed to elevate the art of dining and entertainment.
Perfect for casual get-togethers and elevated evenings.
The Grand Finale at The Founder’s Room
When the moonlight washes over the city, The Founder’s Room offers a final toast to the day. With its Art Deco design and timeless ambiance, this speakeasy-style lounge evokes the elegance of a bygone era, carving out a sanctuary for conversation, contemplation, and curated indulgence.
Perfect for intimate gatherings and quiet evenings
The Ritz-Carlton, Amman transforms every hour into an experience to be savored. From sunrise to midnight, each venue is a chapter in a story that lingers long after time itself disappears. And while every setting shines in its own moment, the essence of The Ritz-Carlton remains ever-present throughout the day, ensuring each visit is as memorable as the last. Reserve your moment at 06 55 00000.
