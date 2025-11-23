403
The Kingdom Health Welcomes "UCLA Health" Delegation to Reinforce Strategic Alignment and Operational Readiness
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) The Kingdom Health has welcomed senior representatives from UCLA Health for a multi-day visit which reinforced the strategic collaboration between the two institutions, marking a step forward in the Kingdom Health’s journey toward its highly anticipated hospital and university grand opening in 2027.
The visit to the Kingdom Health’s headquarters and hospital site included a series of discussions with the hospital’s leadership and core departments. These sessions focused on reviewing progress and refining frameworks that will guide the institution’s operations as a world-class academic medical center.
Commenting on the visit, Fadi Abu Sneineh, Chief Operating Officer of the Kingdom Health said, “Over several days, our teams discussed strategies across clinical operations, medical education, patient services, and research, ensuring that when we open in 2027, the Kingdom University Hospital will deliver care that places people first, guided by evidence and driven by compassion. Our collaboration with UCLA Health is about creating an institution that combines global expertise with our deep understanding of our community’s healthcare needs.”
As part of its vision, the Kingdom University Hospital aims to integrate care, research, and education under one ecosystem, designed to elevate the quality of healthcare in Jordan and across the region. Every aspect of the Kingdom University Hospital’s design, governance, and operations is being developed in line with internationally recognized standards to ensure the highest levels of patient safety, efficiency, and excellence.
Beyond infrastructure, the Kingdom Health represents a next-generation healthcare ecosystem that brings patient care, medical education, and research together on a single campus. This integrated model is designed to strengthen Jordan’s position as a regional hub for healthcare excellence, innovation, and knowledge exchange.
