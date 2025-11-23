403
US congress demands Clinton to testify in Epstein case
(MENAFN) US House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer has formally called on former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to testify before Congress regarding their connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as stated by reports. Comer warned that ignoring subpoenas issued earlier this year would carry serious consequences for both individuals.
Epstein, who was convicted of sex offenses in 2008, faced new charges in 2019 related to trafficking minors and operating an underage sex ring. He was later found dead in a Manhattan jail cell that same year.
According to a press release from the committee, Comer “sent a letter to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s attorney, David Kendall [saying that they]… are required to comply with lawful subpoenas and appear for scheduled in-person depositions.” He noted that both Republican and Democratic members of the committee “approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton” in July.
“Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be… grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” Comer said.
The committee has scheduled Bill Clinton to appear on December 17 and Hillary Clinton the following day.
The former president has previously acknowledged flying on Epstein’s jet but denied ever visiting the financier’s private island. Reports in July indicated that Clinton had written a personal note to Epstein, which reportedly read: “It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”
At the time, a Clinton spokesperson declined to comment on the note, stating that the former president had ended his relationship with Epstein long before the 2019 arrest and was unaware of Epstein’s alleged crimes.
