Hockey India Announces Free Tickets For Men's Junior World Cup

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Nov 23 (IANS) In a historic move to promote greater fan engagement and celebrate the sport's increasing popularity, Hockey India on Sunday announced that entry to all matches of the Men's Junior World Cup will be completely free.

The tournament, scheduled to occur from November 28 to December 10 across Chennai and Madurai, will feature 24 teams, making it the largest edition in Junior World Cup history.

Fans can obtain their free virtual tickets via or the Hockey India mobile app. After registering, spectators will receive a digital ticket, ensuring a smooth and paperless entry without the need for physical redemption.

Speaking about the initiative, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said,“This is a historic moment for Indian hockey, and we want every fan to be a part of it. By offering free tickets, our aim is to open the gates for students, young athletes, families, and hockey lovers across Tamil Nadu and beyond. The atmosphere created by passionate fans has always been our biggest strength, and we are committed to making international hockey accessible to everyone.”

Echoing his views, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said,“Tamil Nadu is hosting the Junior World Cup for the first time, and we want to ensure the stadiums are packed with energy. Free entry removes all barriers for spectators and reinforces our vision of promoting hockey at the grassroots. We encourage fans to come in large numbers, support the young talent from around the world, and experience world-class hockey.”

The FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 will feature 24 teams divided into four pools. Hosts India are in Pool A, alongside Chile, Oman, and Switzerland. India will begin their campaign against Chile on 28 November in Chennai, followed by matches against Oman on November 29 and Switzerland on December 2.