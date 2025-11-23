403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Battles Intense Forest Fires in Latakia
(MENAFN) Syria’s civil defense and firefighting units persisted on Saturday in their efforts to put out forest fires that broke out the previous day in the Turkmen mountain region of Latakia province, located in the country’s northwest.
The fire initially ignited on Friday in the village of Bashoura and quickly spread due to strong winds, reported a Syrian news agency.
Civil defense teams from the Emergency and Disaster Management Ministry, along with personnel from the Agriculture Ministry, have been mobilized to control the blaze.
Mahmoud Al-Shariqi, commander of the Civil Defense team in Latakia, noted that operations have been complicated by challenging terrain, gusty winds, and the presence of unexploded ordnance left from the war in nearby zones – dangers that demand careful attention from the responders.
Despite these obstacles, Al-Shariqi emphasized that teams are operating at maximum capacity and expressed optimism that progress would be achieved in the coming hours by "extinguishing active flames, cooling hotspots, and preventing the fire from spreading further."
Western Syria has experienced repeated forest and agricultural fires this summer, particularly in Latakia, where high temperatures, arid conditions, and thick forests have contributed to severe incidents.
In July, wildfires in the Latakia mountains raged for 12 days, consuming over 16,000 hectares (39,537 acres) of woodland, including 2,200 hectares of farmland, and impacting 45 villages and approximately 1,200 families.
The fire initially ignited on Friday in the village of Bashoura and quickly spread due to strong winds, reported a Syrian news agency.
Civil defense teams from the Emergency and Disaster Management Ministry, along with personnel from the Agriculture Ministry, have been mobilized to control the blaze.
Mahmoud Al-Shariqi, commander of the Civil Defense team in Latakia, noted that operations have been complicated by challenging terrain, gusty winds, and the presence of unexploded ordnance left from the war in nearby zones – dangers that demand careful attention from the responders.
Despite these obstacles, Al-Shariqi emphasized that teams are operating at maximum capacity and expressed optimism that progress would be achieved in the coming hours by "extinguishing active flames, cooling hotspots, and preventing the fire from spreading further."
Western Syria has experienced repeated forest and agricultural fires this summer, particularly in Latakia, where high temperatures, arid conditions, and thick forests have contributed to severe incidents.
In July, wildfires in the Latakia mountains raged for 12 days, consuming over 16,000 hectares (39,537 acres) of woodland, including 2,200 hectares of farmland, and impacting 45 villages and approximately 1,200 families.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment