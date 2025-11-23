403
Two US men gets charged for plotting to seize Caribbean island
(MENAFN) Two men from the United States have been charged with conspiring to carry out an armed operation aimed at taking control of a Caribbean island, killing its male population, and enslaving women and children, according to US prosecutors.
The US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas identified the suspects as Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, both from the Dallas area. Prosecutors allege the pair “have conspired to recruit and lead an unlawful expeditionary force” targeting Ile de la Gonave, an island in Haiti with roughly 100,000 residents.
Investigators claim the scheme, discussed between August 2024 and July 2025, was intended to stage a coup “for the purpose of carrying out their rape fantasies.” “Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves,” prosecutors said. The men were charged with “conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography.”
Authorities allege the suspects planned to acquire a sailboat and firearms and attempted to recruit homeless individuals in the Washington, DC area to form an armed group. They reportedly engaged in multiple preparatory activities, including learning the local language, developing operational plans, and exploring training programs to gain skills relevant to the invasion. Thomas is said to have joined the US Air Force to receive military training.
David Finn, attorney for Weisenburg, called the indictment “simply an allegation” and urged the public to “reserve judgment and don’t buy into the hype.” He added, “If your initial response to the government’s press release was, ‘That sounds crazy, impossible, and absurd,’ you might be on to something important.”
The conspiracy charge carries a potential life sentence, while the child pornography charge is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison.
