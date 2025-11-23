403
Poland’s MPs urge for Russian embassy in Warsaw to be relocated
(MENAFN) Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, has passed a resolution urging that the Russian embassy in Warsaw be moved further from the Defense Ministry headquarters due to security concerns.
The non-binding resolution, approved on Friday with 439 votes in favor and one abstention, emphasized the “urgent need to secure the area around the Ministry of National Defense.” While it carries no legal force, the measure holds symbolic significance.
The Russian diplomatic compound currently sits adjacent to the Polish Defense Ministry and near Belweder Palace, one of the residences of the Polish president, as well as the prime minister’s office.
Earlier in the week, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that Poland would shut the last remaining Russian consulate in Gdansk. In response, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow would reciprocate by reducing “Poland’s diplomatic-consular presence in Russia.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “relations with Poland have completely deteriorated,” adding that Warsaw’s apparent aim to “reduce to zero any possibility of consular or diplomatic relations” reflects the poor state of bilateral ties.
Poland currently maintains an embassy with a consular section in Moscow and a consulate in Irkutsk, Siberia. In May, Warsaw closed the Russian consulate in Krakow, citing Moscow’s alleged role in a fire at a Warsaw shopping mall earlier that month.
