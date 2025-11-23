403
US representative Marjorie Taylor thinks about running for president
(MENAFN) US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a right-wing Republican from Georgia, has reportedly told close allies that she is considering a run for president in 2028, according to TIME, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Earlier this week, Greene announced plans to resign from Congress in January, days after President Donald Trump called her a “traitor” for breaking with him and helping push the Justice Department to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
TIME reported that Greene did not respond to multiple calls and texts, and her spokesperson also declined to comment.
Once known as one of Trump’s staunchest supporters, Greene has emerged as a critic of the former president in recent months. She played a key role in pressing the Justice Department to release the Epstein files, questioned Trump’s claims about falling prices, and criticized his handling of US-Israel relations.
After Trump accused her of moving toward the “far left,” Greene said she wants to “end the fighting in politics.” She also condemned his labeling of her as a traitor, calling it “absolutely untrue” and warning that such rhetoric could “radicalize people” and put her life at risk.
Greene stated that she plans to continue advocating for the release of all remaining unredacted Epstein files. Trump has repeatedly urged Republicans not to cooperate with Democrats on the issue, dismissing it as the “Epstein hoax” and claiming his opponents seek to use it against him politically.
