Two US men get charged over alleged plot to seize Caribbean island
(MENAFN) Two men from the United States have been formally charged in connection with a scheme to take control of a Caribbean island, kill its male population, and enslave the women and children, as stated by reports.
Officials from the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas reported that 21-year-old Gavin Rivers Weisenburg and 20-year-old Tanner Christopher Thomas, both from the Dallas area, “have conspired to recruit and lead an unlawful expeditionary force” targeting Ile de la Gonave, a Haitian island home to roughly 100,000 residents.
The plot, allegedly discussed from August 2024 through July 2025, reportedly aimed to stage a coup “for the purpose of carrying out their rape fantasies.”
“Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves,” prosecutors stated, noting that the men face charges including “conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography.”
Investigators indicated that the men had contemplated purchasing a sailboat and firearms and sought to recruit homeless individuals in the Washington, DC area to form a combat-ready force.
Authorities claim the pair carried out multiple overt actions, including studying the local language, developing operational plans, and researching training programs to “acquire skills relevant to the invasion plan.” Reports also noted that Thomas enlisted in the US Air Force to obtain military training.
Lawyer David Finn, representing Weisenburg, described the indictment as “simply an allegation” and urged the public to "reserve judgment and don’t buy into the hype." He added, "If your initial response to the government’s press release was, ‘That sounds crazy, impossible, and absurd,’ you might be on to something important."
The conspiracy charge related to murder in a foreign country carries a potential life sentence, while the child pornography offenses could result in 15 to 30 years in prison.
