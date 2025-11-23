Actor Vijay To Hold Closed-Door TVK Meeting In Kancheepuram Sunday

TVK chief and popular Tamil actor Vijay is set to hold a closed-door meeting on Sunday with select party cadre and supporters from three taluks of Kancheepuram district. This marks Vijay's first major public engagement in nearly two months and following the tragic Karur stampede in September that claimed 41 lives.

Focus on Grassroots Engagement and Strategy

The interaction aims to strengthen the party's grassroots connections and discuss strategies to address local issues effectively. The meeting will bring together key party workers and local supporters to discuss in detail organisational planning and upcoming initiatives in the district.

The session, while private, is expected to focus on regional development concerns, cadre training, and mobilisation strategies. Party sources highlighted that Vijay's presence is intended to motivate party workers and reinforce the party's commitment to the people of Kancheepuram.

They added that such interactions are part of a broader strategy to enhance grassroots-level engagement, especially ahead of forthcoming political activities in Tamil Nadu. The meeting will also serve as a platform for the party leadership to hear directly from cadres about issues faced by the people in the three taluks.

Vijay's Dual Role to Energise Cadre

Officials emphasised that discussions will likely revolve around local development, youth engagement, and community outreach to strengthen party support. TVK insiders said the actor-politician's dual role as a film icon and political leader is expected to energise party workers and encourage active participation from supporters in the district.

A Closely Watched Political Move

No further details regarding the duration or the specific agenda of the meeting have been disclosed. However, the gathering underscores TVK's ongoing focus on deepening organisational outreach and leveraging Vijay's popularity to strengthen party presence at the grassroots level.

This closed-door interaction is being closely watched by political observers, as it reflects the party's strategy to consolidate support and maintain a strong connection with its core workers in Kancheepuram. (ANI)

