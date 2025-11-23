Kejriwal Slams Centre's Chandigarh Bill As Assault On Punjab's Rights

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor on Sunday strongly opposed the Centre's proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill for the upcoming Winter Session, which aims to include Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution. In an X post, Arvind Kejriwal termed it as an attempt to "strip Punjab of its rights over Chandigarh."

Assault on Federal Structure

Calling it an assault on Punjab and the federal structure of administration in India, the AAP leader wrote, "The BJP-led central government's attempt to strip Punjab of its rights over Chandigarh through constitutional amendments is not part of any ordinary step, but a direct assault on Punjab's identity and constitutional rights. This mindset of tearing apart the federal structure to snatch away Punjabis' rights is extremely dangerous."

Further, he stated that Chandigarh, which is a Union Territory shared by Punjab and Haryana, will remain a part of Punjab. "The Punjab that has always sacrificed for the country's security, grain, water, and humanity is today being deprived of its own rightful share. This is not merely an administrative decision but akin to wounding the soul of Punjab. History bears witness that Punjabis have never bowed their heads before any dictatorship. Punjab will not bow today either. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and will remain Punjab's," the X post added.

Details of the Proposed Bill

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to add Chandigarh under Article 240, bringing its administration in line with Union Territories without legislatures, such as Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry. According to Article 240, the President has the power to make regulations for the peace, progress and good government of the Union territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry. For Puducherry, however, the power can be exercised for the period when the Legislature is dissolved or suspended.

Although the exact details of the Bill remain unclear, there is speculation that it could weaken Punjab's influence over Chandigarh.

Punjab CM Echoes Opposition

Earlier on Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also opposed the amendment, saying it goes against Punjab's interests and could weaken the state's authority over Chandigarh. He asserted that Punjab would not allow any move that threatens its rights over the Union Territory.

In a post on X, CM Mann wrote, "We strongly oppose in the strongest terms the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill being brought by the Central Government in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament." "This amendment is against the interests of Punjab. We will not allow the conspiracy being hatched by the Central Government against Punjab to succeed in any way. Chandigarh, built by razing our Punjab's villages, belongs solely to Punjab. We will not let our rights slip away just like that. For this, we will take whatever steps are necessary," the post read. (ANI)

