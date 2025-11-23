Russian Attack Leaves 14 Injured In Dnipro
"In Dnipro, 14 people were injured. Among them is an 11-year-old girl. Balconies in a nine-story building and an outbuilding caught fire. Six cars were also damaged," he wrote.
In the Vasylkivka and Zaitseve communities of Synelnykove district, two people were injured. Three houses caught fire.
In Pavlohrad district, there were no casualties, but infrastructure and garages were damaged.
According to Haivanenko, in the Nikopol community the enemy attacked with FPV drones and heavy artillery targeting the district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanets communities.
In Nikopol, a 41-year-old woman and two boys aged 14 and 16 were injured. They did not require hospitalization. Infrastructure and a gas station were damaged.
According to the Joint Forces Command, the Defense Forces destroyed 15 drones.Read also: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: injury toll rises to six
As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard in Dnipro during an air-raid alert.
Photo: Dnipro Regional State Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment