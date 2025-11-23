403
Abu Dhabi Festival brings the spirit of the UAE to the United States through music and intercultural dialogue this November
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 21 November 2025: Held under the honorary founding patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival, the Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad programme continued its mission to promote intercultural dialogue through a series of concerts and thought-provoking discussions in the United States this November.
The Festival presented three remarkable highlights: the U.S. debut of composer Faraj Abyad’s new album The Sun of My Existence, performed at The Symphony Space- Peter Jay Sharp Theatre on Broadway; the world premiere of A Journey to the New World at Carnegie Hall, presented by the Reina Sofía School of Music in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Festival and featuring distinguished Emirati cellist Elham Al Marzooqi; and two Art @ Embassies panel discussions, hosted in collaboration with the UAE Embassy in Washington and the UAE Mission to the United Nations , celebrating the power of art and music to connect cultures and inspire dialogue.
Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, affirmed the importance of international partnerships established by ADMAF with major cultural institutions, global music schools and artists. She highlighted how these collaborations embody the spirit of music, artistic excellence and creative synergy through co-productions and exclusive commissions.
“In partnership with the Reina Sofía School of Music, and within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding we signed in 2015, we continue to enhance the UAE’s cultural presence and foster international cooperation, while supporting creatives from the UAE and around the world. The world premiere performance of the Reina Sofía School of Music Symphony Orchestra at the prestigious Carnegie Hall featured masterpieces by the great composers Albéniz, Barber and Dvořák, under the baton of Maestro Andrés Orozco-Estrada, accompanied by renowned French violinist Renaud Capuçon, distinguished Emirati cellist Elham Al Marzooqi and selected musicians from the Colombian Youth Philharmonic Orchestra.”
H.E. added: "As part of the Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad programme, we also presented the work Shams Wujoudi (The Sun of My Existence) by artist Faraj Abyad for the first time in the United States. We followed this by organising two panel discussions as part of the pioneering cultural diplomacy initiative Art @ Embassies, in partnership with the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C. and the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations in New York, celebrating the role of the arts and music in building bridges of international cooperation and cultural dialogue.”
Faraj Abyad – The Sun of My Existence Concert
In a celebration of cultural fusion, Syrian composer Faraj Abyad performed music from his newly released album The Sun of My Existence at the Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, New York City, on 11 November, in a concert that marked the album’s release. Commissioned by Abu Dhabi Festival and MetLiveArts, the collection features original compositions that bridge Pan-Arab and Western musical traditions, weaving classical Arabic poetry and drawing from both contemporary and historical texts.
The artist’s performance featured cherished Arabic classics including folkloric Syrian songs and Muwashahat reimagined through Afro-Cuban jazz and Western classical influences. Visual art accompanied the performance through works from the Barjeel Art Foundation, curated in dialogue with the music to create a deeper, multisensory experience.
The concert also marked the debut of the Athar Orchestra New York, an ensemble uniting musician from classical, jazz, Arabic and microtonal traditions, performing with the groundbreaking OMA PROMA Scottsdale Concert loudspeakers for the first time.
A Journey to the New World –Reina Sofía School of Music featuring Emirati cellist Elham Al Marzooqi
Reina Sofía School of Music, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Festival, presented the world premiere of A Journey to the New World at New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall on 13 November. Presided over by Her Majesty Queen Sofía of Spain, the performance brought together Emirati talent and international artists in unison of cultures and nations.
The concert marked the debut of the Reina Sofía School of Music Orchestra at Carnegie Hall. The evening was conducted by Maestro Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Principal Conductor of both the Orchestra and the Colombian Youth Philharmonic and featured renowned French violinist Renaud Capuçon. The diverse lineup of performers reflects the three institutions’ global spirit, uniting artistic excellence with cultural exchange.
The landmark concert, part of the Festival’s Abroad Programme, shone a spotlight on Elham Al Marzooqi, the UAE’s first professional female Emirati cellist, who performed also alongside musicians of the Colombian Youth Philharmonic. A regular guest of Abu Dhabi Festival, Elham has performed in its commissioned productions and with leading international orchestras, most recently appearing in 2025 alongside Herbie Hancock at the International Jazz Day All-Star Global Concert in Abu Dhabi.
The performance took the audience on a rich and emotive musical journey with Albéniz’s El Puerto from Iberia, a lively five-minute piece orchestrated by E.F. Arbós. Followed by Barber’s Violin Concerto, Op. 14, a 23-minute work of lyrical depth and technical brilliance. The performance concluded with Dvořák’s iconic Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”, a powerful 42-minute performance that brought the night to a stirring close.
Art @ Embassies in the US
As part of the Art @ Embassies initiative, guest artists of the Festival participated in two engaging discussions held in New York on 14 November and in Washington, D.C. on 18 November. Presented in collaboration with the UAE Mission to the United Nations and the UAE Embassy in Washington, the sessions highlighted the power of music to build dialogue and mutual understanding, reflecting the Festival’s commitment to cultural diplomacy and to showcasing Emirati talent on the global stage.
Titled Music is the Bridge, the New York discussion featured Emirati cellist Elham Al Marzooqi, composer Faraj Abyad and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, while the Washington, D.C. session brought together Elham Al Marzooqi, Faraj Abyad and Kate Seeley, Vice President of Arts & Culture at the Middle East Institute, to explore their journeys as well as discuss the fundamental role music can play in bringing people together and transcending boundaries.
Through its extensive Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad programme, the Festival continues to reaffirm its mission to advance cultural dialogue and share the UAE’s creative spirit with the world.
