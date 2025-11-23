403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Survivors Encounter Death Threats Before Epstein File Release
(MENAFN) A collective of women who endured Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual exploitation report that they are now confronting death threats as the scheduled publication of documents related to the deceased, convicted offender approaches.
These survivors continue to call for responsibility, transparency, and legal backing in their pursuit of justice against those who enabled or committed the abuse.
In a declaration labeled “What we’re bracing for,” the group noted that numerous individuals have already been targeted with menacing communications.
The statement emphasized: “Many of us have already received death threats and other threats of harm. We are bracing for these to escalate. We ask every federal and state law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction over these threats to investigate them and protect us,” underscoring their request for protection as tensions heighten.
They further cautioned that some actors are attempting to shift blame onto the survivors, reviving narratives that historically allowed Epstein to evade responsibility.
As the statement put it: “Years ago, Epstein got away with abusing us by portraying us as flawed and bad girls. We cannot let his enablers use this tactic to escape accountability now.”
Additionally, the survivors insist on the complete release of all relevant documentation. Their message reiterated: “Other than redacting victim names, we want all the files disclosed. We ask our champions in Congress and in the public to continue fighting to make sure all materials are released, not selected ones.
The women also denounced efforts to diminish the experiences of those who were legally adults at the time of abuse, stating: “We are already hearing efforts to suggest that victims who had reached the age of 18 were not really victims anymore.”
These survivors continue to call for responsibility, transparency, and legal backing in their pursuit of justice against those who enabled or committed the abuse.
In a declaration labeled “What we’re bracing for,” the group noted that numerous individuals have already been targeted with menacing communications.
The statement emphasized: “Many of us have already received death threats and other threats of harm. We are bracing for these to escalate. We ask every federal and state law enforcement agency that has jurisdiction over these threats to investigate them and protect us,” underscoring their request for protection as tensions heighten.
They further cautioned that some actors are attempting to shift blame onto the survivors, reviving narratives that historically allowed Epstein to evade responsibility.
As the statement put it: “Years ago, Epstein got away with abusing us by portraying us as flawed and bad girls. We cannot let his enablers use this tactic to escape accountability now.”
Additionally, the survivors insist on the complete release of all relevant documentation. Their message reiterated: “Other than redacting victim names, we want all the files disclosed. We ask our champions in Congress and in the public to continue fighting to make sure all materials are released, not selected ones.
The women also denounced efforts to diminish the experiences of those who were legally adults at the time of abuse, stating: “We are already hearing efforts to suggest that victims who had reached the age of 18 were not really victims anymore.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment