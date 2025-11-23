403
Israel Renews Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Fragile Ceasefire
(MENAFN) At least 22 Palestinians lost their lives Saturday following a chain of Israeli aerial assaults that struck residences and a vehicle across multiple districts of the Gaza Strip, marking a fresh breach of the ceasefire that has remained in place since Oct. 10.
According to Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal, who spoke in a video statement, women, children and elderly residents were among the casualties in the bombardments that obliterated entire structures.
He reported that five individuals were killed and several others injured when an Israeli drone attack hit a civilian vehicle close to the Abbas Junction in western Gaza City.
Within the same city, four Palestinians died after an Israeli strike impacted a residence situated on al-Labbabidi Street.
In the central portion of the Gaza Strip, Bassal noted that two Palestinians were slain and others hurt when an Israeli assault targeted a house near the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in western Deir al-Balah.
In the Nuseirat refugee camp, three Palestinians perished when an Israeli strike hit a dwelling adjacent to Al-Awda Hospital.
Additionally, in Nuseirat, seven Palestinians were killed after an Israeli strike impacted a home in Camp 2.
Bassal did not clarify the locations of the remaining recorded fatalities.
Israeli forces also shot and wounded three Palestinians near al-Bureij camp in central Gaza and in Jabalia in the north, according to medics.
The Israeli army asserted in a statement that its forces had “eliminated” a gunman after he allegedly crossed “the yellow line.”
