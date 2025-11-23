403
Global Leaders Commit to Advancing Durable Peace
(MENAFN) At their summit on Saturday, G20 heads of state pledged in their concluding statement to pursue a “just, comprehensive and lasting” resolution to conflicts affecting Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Palestinian territories, and Ukraine.
The final communiqué, released in Johannesburg, South Africa, affirmed: “Guided by the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety, we will work for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ukraine.”
This declaration emphasized the bloc’s intention to contribute meaningfully to peace-building efforts in these troubled regions.
Reiterating their stance against extremism, the leaders denounced terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations,” stressing: “Only with peace will we achieve sustainability and prosperity.”
They further expressed determination to support efforts aimed at bringing an end to conflicts and hostilities elsewhere around the world.
According to spokesperson Vincent Magwenya for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the adoption of the summit’s declaration by participating leaders was confirmed on Saturday, as reported by a public broadcaster.
Formed in 1999, the G20 consists of 19 nations along with two regional entities – the EU and the African Union – working collectively to address global economic and political challenges.
