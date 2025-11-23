403
Nvidia’s Q3 Revenue Soars 60% to US$57B
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November 20, 2025:
All eyes were on Nvidia as they released their Q3 results, leaving little doubt about where the momentum in AI still sits. The company posted a record US$57.01 billion in revenue, up over 60% from a year ago and comfortably beating expectations. Almost all of that strength came from its data-centre business, which has become the backbone of the global AI boom. Demand for Nvidia’s Blackwell chips is running so hot that major customers are placing orders months ahead. This is clear evidence that Nvidia remains the central supplier in the AI infrastructure race.
According to Farhan Badami, Business Development Manager at eToro, for investors worried about whether the AI rally has gone too far, these results will feel reassuring. CEO Jensen Huang stressed that Blackwell demand is "off the charts" and is backed by multi-year commitments from tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon.
Whilst I agree with the sceptics who continue to point to rising power demands as a major industry bottleneck, Nvidia didn’t shy away from it. They tackled the issue directly by saying its newest chips are noticeably more efficient and that it’s teaming up with renewable and nuclear energy partners to stay ahead of the problem.
With Q4 revenue expected to land around the US$65 billion mark, Nvidia is signalling that this wave of demand isn’t a short-term surge as it’s part of a much bigger structural shift. Jensen Huang summed it up perfectly, "AI is going everywhere, doing everything, all at once". It’s hard to imagine the CEO feeling anything but on top of the world right now. Between a shout-out from Trump and his ongoing world tour, he just saw his company's stock price jump 5% after hours, translating to a cool US$205 billion.
For anyone trying to make sense of whether the AI trend has legs, Nvidia’s numbers point to a simple truth showing this isn’t a bubble popping. In fact, I feel we’re still in an early innings of a technology cycle that’s reshaping entire industries.
