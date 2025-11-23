Amir's G20 Participation Demonstrates Recognition Of Qatar's Global Efforts: Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: South Africa's Ambassador in Doha H E Ghulam Hussein Asmal has described Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's participation at the upcoming G20 Summit as a strategically significant move that underscores global recognition of Qatar's contributions.

The two-day summit took place from November 22 to 23 in Johannesburg, marking the first time it is held in Africa.

H H the Amir has been invited as a distinguished guest by H E South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to QNA, Asmal said the invitation reflects strong personal ties between the leaders and robust bilateral relations between Doha and Pretoria. He noted Qatar's key role in global geopolitics, particularly through mediation efforts and its influence in the international financial sector.

He added that the invitation demonstrates mutual respect and a shared commitment by both nations to uphold the rules-based international order and to strengthen multilateralism and advocate for reforming global institutions, including the UN, to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities. Empowering these institutions, he said, enables them to address contemporary global challenges more effectively and supports multilateral organizations in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development worldwide.

On South Africa's G20 presidency, the diplomat described it as a historic milestone - the first time the African continent - and said it presents an opportunity to tackle pressing issues such as inequality and instability. He noted that the summiot's theme,“Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,” reflects South Africa's commitment to fostering inclusive development, conserving resources for future generations, amplifying Africa's voice on the global stage, and showcasing leadership based on mutual respect and inclusivity.

Regarding South Africa's objectives for the 2025 summit, Ambassador Asmal said the presidency aims to strengthen Africa's presence in global affairs, advance the African Union's Agenda 2063 and achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.