Awqaf Ministry Honours Winners Of Sixth 'Waqf & Image' Photography Competition

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs honoured the winners of the sixth edition of the“Waqf & Image” photography competition during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Endowments in Al Waab.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Dr. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Thani, alongside Director General of the General Directorate of Endowments Eng. Hassan Abdullah Al Marzouqi, presented certificates of appreciation to the winners. Each certificate included the winning photograph printed inside, celebrating the creativity of the awardees. The Directorate also announced the launch of the seventh edition of the competition, set to begin this November.

The international category will focus on“Sustainability,” while the local category will include two themes:“Sustainability” and“Collective Action.”

A total of 655 photographers from 21 countries participated in the sixth edition, which offered QR 203,000 in prize awards.

In his remarks, Eng. Hassan Al Marzouqi emphasised the historic role of waqf (endowment) in supporting all sectors of society and acting as an inspiring model for sustainable development across generations.

He noted that the competition, held under the Scientific and Cultural Development Endowment Fund, serves as a creative platform to highlight the impact of waqf in fostering sustainable growth in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added that choosing“Sustainability” and“Collective Action” as the themes for the 2025 edition reflects both Islamic principles and Qatar's achievements in global sustainability indicators, reinforcing the significant societal and institutional role of endowments. During the ceremony which was also livestreamed to enable international participants to attend virtually the Directorate announced the names of 30 winners across the competition's local and international branches.

International Winners (Journey of Knowledge category): Mohamed Hossam (Egypt), Hussein Ali Abdul Latif (Saudi Arabia), Mohamed Najib Mahmoud Nasr (Qatar), Sultan Ahmed Nilloy (Bangladesh), Akram Manari (Algeria), Osama Ashoush (Egypt), Taysir Mahdi (Portugal), Salem Sarhan (UAE), and Mohamed Bouhassan (Bahrain).

Local Winners (Journey of Knowledge category): Manjari Sakina, Tamam Ahmed Al Agha, Saeed Al Marri, Abd Al Nasser Al Jeroudi, Arunkumar Balakrishnan, Huda Abdul Majid Al Yazeedi, Mohamed Yousuf Ali Pour, Ziyad Nouman Hanesh, Seija Hameed, Ashkar Ali Rayyammarakkar Kironisa.

Local Winners (Scientific Landmarks category): Mohamed Al Yafie, Noha Ibrahim Hamed, Saleh Kuimpil Methal, Navas Razzaq Bayurail, Jumaa Mubarak Salim Al Jafari, Shaima Fairoz, Wasim Bashar Al Khudr, Wael Al Ansi, Rai Toh, Mohamed Aref Al Debas.