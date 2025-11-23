403
Cairo, Ankara Underline UNSC Gaza Resolution Implementation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan underlined the significance of putting the recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Gaza in place.
This came during a meeting held between both ministers on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a press release on Sunday.
They also stressed that it is essential to empower the international stabilization force in Gaza to do its functions, and to throw weight behind Cairo's ongoing efforts to shore up the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Agreement and Gaza reconstruction, according to the release.
During the meeting, the Egyptian and Turkish foreign ministers discussed the output of a recent joint planning committee meeting in Ankara and preparations for a planned visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Egypt in 2026.
The UNSC had passed Resolution 2803 (2025), authorizing a temporary international force to maintain peace in the Gaza Strip and help avoid the return of war to the Palestinian enclave.
The resolution was passed by 13 votes in favor and none against. China and Russia, permanent members of the UNSC, abstained. (end)
ism
