AI machines anticipated to generate more data than humans
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are expected to produce 1,000 times more data than humans, potentially creating a severe shortage of storage capacity in the coming years, according to reports quoting the inventor of the USB flash drive.
Datuk Pua Khein-Seng, who developed the first single-chip USB flash drive in 2001 and now serves as CEO of Phison Electronics, shared his insights at GITEX Global in Dubai. After pioneering USB production, he turned his focus to memory cards, and today his company provides NAND flash storage solutions for computers and various electronic devices.
Khein-Seng explained that his firm is developing NAND memory controllers and systems, noting that these are essential components for a wide range of devices, from computers to cameras. He emphasized that both individuals and systems globally require substantial storage, and demand for NAND technology is expected to surge.
While AI is often perceived as costly due to the number of graphics processing units (GPUs) it requires, Khein-Seng highlighted that memory—specifically limited DRAM—remains the true bottleneck. He added that adaptive layered solutions could mitigate this constraint by expanding available memory.
“Flash memory will be the only solution to let the AI systems make (an) expansion because memory is under constraint,” he said.
Khein-Seng also pointed out that 99% of AI usage occurs through cloud platforms, with the United States and China leading in cloud AI infrastructure. Other countries struggle to develop their own cloud AI capabilities due to high requirements for capital, expertise, and skilled personnel. “If the world can only use cloud AI from either the US or China, that is a problem,” he stated.
