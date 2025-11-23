403
Zelenskyy initiates review of international defense deals
(MENAFN) According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday instructed officials to conduct a full review of the country’s defense-related agreements with foreign partners.
During a government meeting, Zelenskyy said he expects Defense Minister Denis Shmyhal and National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov to present detailed findings on the status of these agreements and the deadlines for carrying them out.
The review will encompass major defense arrangements, including bilateral commitments as well as cooperative projects aimed at establishing weapons production facilities in partner states.
“We need precise timing for implementation. Together with the NSDC secretary and the foreign minister, we will intensify our work with partners in our existing formats,” Zelenskyy said.
He also emphasized expanding collaboration through current platforms such as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, commonly referred to as the Ramstein format. A ministerial-level meeting was scheduled for Saturday to determine next steps, he noted.
This initiative comes as Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies recently exposed a kickback scheme in the energy sector valued at around $100 million.
