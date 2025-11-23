403
Trump hosts NATO Chief at White House
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed, according to reports. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details, and NATO stated that no media interaction is expected during the meeting.
The announcement comes after plans for a second summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were put on hold. A White House source described a recent call between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as “productive,” but no new date for the summit has been set.
Trump had originally announced on October 16, following a phone call with Putin, that he planned to meet the Russian leader in Budapest within two weeks, with Lavrov and Rubio scheduled to meet to finalize arrangements. That meeting has since been canceled.
The sudden change appears linked to Russia’s resistance to Trump’s demand for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine that would maintain existing frontlines in the Kremlin’s ongoing conflict. Lavrov told reporters that insisting on an immediate halt contradicts prior agreements made during an August summit in Alaska. He noted that European officials have urged their US counterparts to pursue a temporary pause rather than a permanent resolution.
In a joint statement, nine European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said negotiations should begin with the current line of contact, emphasizing that international borders must not be altered by force.
