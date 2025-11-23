403
Israeli airstrikes kill twenty-two Palestinians in Gaza despite truce
(MENAFN) According to reports, at least 22 Palestinians lost their lives on Saturday after a series of Israeli airstrikes slammed into multiple homes and a vehicle across the Gaza Strip, marking yet another breach of the ceasefire that has officially remained in place since Oct. 10.
Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal explained in a video message that the bombardments wiped out entire residential structures, killing women, children, and elderly people. He noted that five individuals died and several others were injured when an Israeli drone fired on a civilian vehicle near the Abbas Junction in western Gaza City.
In a separate strike in the same city, four Palestinians were killed when an attack hit a house on al-Labbabidi Street.
Further south in the central Gaza area, Bassal reported that two more Palestinians were killed and others wounded after an Israeli strike targeted a home close to the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in western Deir al-Balah.
Inside the Nuseirat refugee camp, another airstrike tore into a home beside Al-Awda Hospital, killing three people. A second attack in Nuseirat’s Camp 2 left seven more Palestinians dead.
Bassal did not clarify the locations of the remaining fatalities.
Medical teams also said Israeli forces opened fire near al-Bureij in central Gaza and in Jabalia in the north, injuring three Palestinians.
The Israeli army claimed in a statement that its troops had “eliminated” a gunman who had allegedly crossed the yellow line.
At dawn, additional strikes were launched on areas east of al-Bureij and Deir al-Balah, as well as the eastern outskirts of Rafah and Khan Younis, along with parts of the Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods in eastern Gaza City.
These casualties occurred while Israeli forces were destroying civilian structures in eastern Rafah and Khan Younis—territories designated as part of the army-controlled yellow zone—using both airstrikes and explosive-laden vehicles.
Witnesses reported similar explosions and aerial attacks in the Al-Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods, alongside artillery fire and intermittent gunshots from Israeli military vehicles stationed along the yellow-zone boundary.
According to reports, Israeli forces also hit Palestinian buildings on Friday in several army-held areas, including Khan Younis, Gaza City, the Bureij refugee camp, and Jabalia.
Despite the ceasefire, Israel maintains control over more than half of the Gaza Strip, with the yellow line dividing zones under military deployment from areas where civilians still reside.
Recently, Israeli units have intensified operations east of that boundary, causing large swaths of destruction and making nearby regions increasingly unsafe for residents.
Since October 2023, the Israeli military has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza—most of them women and children—injured more than 170,800, and devastated vast portions of the enclave.
The offensive halted with the implementation of the Oct. 10 ceasefire deal.
