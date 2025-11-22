Qatar Charity Receives Donations For Second Assalam School

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has received donations from two companies to support the Second Assalam School, which serves children deprived of formal education. The contributions, part of ABB Qatar's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, focus on education as a key driver of sustainable development, aimed at providing an inclusive environment for disadvantaged students to succeed academically.Ali Ibrahem al-Greeb, Resource Development manager at Qatar Charity, noted that the contributions reflect ABB Qatar's commitment to empowering students from low-income families. He emphasised that the support would make a tangible difference in creating a stimulating educational environment at the school, and reaffirmed Qatar Charity's readiness to welcome further contributions from public and private entities to support students in need.Ala Amr, Electrification Commercial leader and Electrification Distribution Solutions Division manager, at ABB Qatar, reiterated the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability and community service, highlighting education as the cornerstone of building societies.He explained that the donation reflects ABB Qatar's belief in the power of support to create a positive impact on students and their families. Amr commended Qatar Charity and the school administration for their efforts and expressed ABB Qatar's aspiration to strengthen this partnership in ways that serve the local community and advance sustainable development goals. Maryam al-Awadi, principal of the Second Assalam School, hailed Qatar Charity as the school's main supporter, highlighting its ongoing involvement in both funding and blade-->

She noted that the partnership enriches the learning environment and helps students connect with the community, driving their academic and personal growth. Similarly, Qatar Charity received contributions from Jotun Paints Qatar, as part of its broader commitment to supporting its local communities, with a particular focus on education as a foundation for sustainable development.The support aims to create an inclusive learning environment that enables students from disadvantaged backgrounds to excel academically and overcome educational challenges. Amer Mohammad al-Besiri, head of the Collection at Qatar Charity, praised the contributions, noting they reflect the company's commitment to empowering students from low-income families.He noted that"education is the foundation of human development," reaffirming Qatar Charity's readiness to welcome contributions from public and private entities to support students in need and achieve noble humanitarian goals. Rahul Deshmukh, Human Resources manager at Jotun Paints Qatar, stated that supporting the school reflects the company's longstanding belief that access to education contributes to stronger and more resilient communities.Deshmukh lauded Qatar Charity's role in expanding educational opportunities and expressed Jotun's eagerness to continue collaborating on initiatives that benefit society and promote sustainability. It is worth noting that Qatar Charity consistently supports Assalam schools by funding operations, providing school supplies, and organising enrichment activities, ensuring a stimulating educational environment for students from low-income families