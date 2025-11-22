403
NCSA President: Arab Cyber Exercise Reflects Qatar's Commitment To Regional Cybersecurity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) Eng. Abdulrahman Ali Muhammad Al Farahid Al Malki affirmed that the First Arab Cyber Exercise embodies the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to strengthening the cybersecurity framework in the region.
In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency stated that the first Arab Cyber Drill, hosted Saturday in Doha under the umbrella of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers, serves as a joint operational platform aimed at enhancing digital readiness, boosting cyber incident response capabilities, and developing coordination mechanisms among Arab states.
He added that organizing this exercise reflects a strategic Arab vision to confront growing cyber threats, especially those that transcend borders, which require an advanced regional cooperation infrastructure, effective information sharing, and the use of cutting-edge tools and technologies in threat detection, digital forensics, and offensive and defensive testing.
His Excellency emphasized that NCSA believes Qatar's cyberspace security is an integral part of the broader Arab cybersecurity system.
He noted that the agency is committed to fostering strong partnerships with sister Arab nations to elevate the level of Arab cyber integration and to build national and regional capabilities capable of countering any digital threats or attacks targeting critical infrastructure or information domains.
He explained that this exercise represents a pivotal step in enhancing joint Arab cybersecurity and contributes to solidifying Qatar's position as a leading regional hub in supporting digital protection initiatives and promoting cyber stability in the region.
The Arab Cyber Exercise is being held for the first time with Qatar as host, as part of its initiatives within the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers, in line with a strategic approach to bolster joint Arab cybersecurity.
The exercise was held on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the National Cyber Drill, which began on November 16 under the theme "Cross-Border Attacks," with the participation of numerous national entities and institutions in a simulation exercise reflecting real-world challenges facing critical digital infrastructure.
Through its annual cyber drills, NCSA aims to enhance the efficiency of national entities and institutions and raise their cyber readiness by identifying vulnerabilities, addressing them, and fortifying systems, thus contributing to the establishment of an advanced national cybersecurity framework.
