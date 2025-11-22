Competition For Supervisory Board Of Energoatom To Be Held Through Open Procedure Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"After consultations with our international partners, we agreed that restoring trust in Energoatom requires holding the supervisory board selection through a full, open, and competitive process - not a shortened one - fully aligned with OECD standards for all of Ukraine's strategic state-owned enterprises," Svyrydenko noted.

She emphasized that these recommendations are outlined in a letter from the heads of G7 diplomatic missions sent to the government.

"We appreciate our partners' engagement and share their view that resetting corporate governance demands a careful, responsible approach," Svyrydenko stated.

According to her, the competition and subsequent appointments must be completed by the end of this year, and the government is ensuring all necessary conditions for this.

"While the competition is underway, the government will temporarily carry out the functions of Energoatom's Supervisory Board, working closely with our partners and involving the Nomination Committee in all key management decisions," she said.

Svyrydenko added that these changes are part of the government's action plan to reboot the management of state-owned companies, particularly in the energy sector.

As Ukrinform reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision on a systemic reboot of management in the energy sector and an audit in the defense sector.

