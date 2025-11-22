403
CISM Military Parachuting Championship Concludes In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The 47th CISM World Military Parachuting Championship (CISM Qatar 2025), concluded on Saturday with 320 participants, represent countries.
Qatar captured two gold medals in the target accuracy events, team and individual, at the closing events, held at Umm Shkhoot Airport in Doha.
The competition brought together 320 male and female parachutists from 30 countries, who competed in three disciplines for men and women: four-way formation, style, and target accuracy.
President of the Military Sports Association Maj. Gen. Dr. Yusef Al-Kuwari, Commander of the Joint Special Forces and Chair of Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC) Brig. Gen. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Otaibi, President of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) Col. Nilton Gomes, delegation heads, unit commanders, and guests attended the closing ceremony.
The ceremony featured the Qatari national anthem, a parade of participating teams to the CISM anthem, a precision honor guard display by Qatar's armed forces, and evening aerial formations by Qatari parachutists that drew admiration for their skill and discipline. (end)
