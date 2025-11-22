Bitcoin's Death Cross Sparks Reversal: Rising Realized Losses Signal Macro Downturn

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Signals Potential Entry into a Bear Market Amid Technical and On-Chain Indicators

Bitcoin has recently exhibited signs of a bearish trend that could mark a deeper market downturn. After dropping below key technical levels and printing a notable“death cross,” the leading cryptocurrency is under mounting selling pressure, prompting many investors to liquidate their positions at significant losses. These developments mirror past declines and raise concerns over Bitcoin 's near-term outlook.



Bitcoin's death cross, a bearish technical pattern, has reappeared, indicating potential for substantial price declines.

Technical indicators reveal that Bitcoin's macro uptrend was invalidated, with the price falling below the critical 50-week moving average.

On-chain data shows realized losses surpassing $800 million amid aggressive capitulation from short-term holders. The recent price action is reminiscent of previous major downturns, including 2022's FTX collapse and other historical declines following similar signals.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: BTC

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The confluence of technical breakdowns and macro indicators suggests downward pressure may persist.

Market context: These signals come amidst a broader bearish sentiment across the crypto market, compounded by macroeconomic uncertainties and investor capitulation.

Technical Breakdown and Market Outlook

Bitcoin's price settled below the 50-week moving average on Sunday, a level often regarded as a critical support threshold. Crypto analyst Rekt Capital highlighted that reclaiming this level is essential for maintaining bullish momentum. However, the coin failed to do so, solidifying the bearish outlook. In addition, the formation of a death cross-a technical pattern where the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day-further underscores potential a prolonged decline.

This pattern harkens back to previous instances where similar technical signals preceded significant drops, notably in January 2022 when Bitcoin plunged 64% following a death cross. Similar declines occurred in March 2018 and September 2014, with losses exceeding 67% and 71%, respectively, as these crossovers often signal extensive market corrections.

On-chain analytics reveal that Bitcoin's realized losses have surged past $800 million, a level last seen during the 2022 market capitulation. Glassnode reports indicate that short-term holders are primarily responsible for the surge in losses, indicating widespread capitulation during this correction phase. CryptoQuant analysts suggest that such selling often marks a local bottom-if the price quickly recovers above the acquisition cost-but fail to do so, hints at a deepening bear trend.

These signals collectively point towards a challenging environment for Bitcoin, with technical and on-chain indicators aligning to suggest continued downside risk in the near term. Traders and investors should remain cautious as the market reacts to these bearish developments, which echo past cycles of extended declines.

