Ladakh LG Meets Sports Minister, Seeks To Boost Sports Ecosystem

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, on Saturday met Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, in New Delhi and discussed several crucial initiatives aimed at strengthening Ladakh's emerging sports ecosystem, enhancing youth engagement, and accelerating the development of world-class sports infrastructure in the Union Territory.

Bid for 2026 Khelo India Winter Games

While submitting a memorandum of demands to the Union Minister, the Lt Governor highlighted Ladakh's growing reputation as a winter sports destination, noting the successful conduct of the Ice Events of the 4th and 5th editions of the Khelo India Winter Games in 2024 and 2025.

With the completion of the all-weather NDS Ice Hockey Rink equipped with mechanical chilling facilities, Ladakh now offers year-round ice sports opportunities, an advancement that earlier was restricted to just two winter months. He proposed that the 6th Edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (Ice Events) be allotted to Ladakh in January 2026, reaffirming the UT's preparedness for hosting larger winter sports events.

Proposal for High-Altitude Training Centre

Gupta also sought early sanction for the establishment of the High-Altitude National Centre of Excellence (HANCE) at Leh, citing Ladakh's natural suitability for high-altitude sports training.

He informed the Minister that the Executive Director of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Regional Centre Chandigarh, had recently visited Leh and held detailed discussions with senior UT officials. He stated that the proposed Centre would significantly contribute to grooming national-level athletes and promoting advanced sports science support in the region.

Review of Ongoing Sports Projects

The Lt Governor further highlighted the status of ongoing projects, including the gym/fitness centre at NDS Stadium, Leh, where the sanctioned funds have been fully utilised, seeking additional funds to complete the remaining works and make the facility fully functional.

Gupta also expressed sincere gratitude to the Ministry for establishing the Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE) at Leh in Athletics, Boxing, and Archery. The Centre, now operational at the newly inaugurated Open Stadium at Spituk, has already begun talent identification and development activities, receiving strong participation from local youth, he said, adding that the KISCE would play a vital role in nurturing Ladakh's emerging sports talent.

The Union Sports Minister assured the Lt Governor of continued support in strengthening sports and youth development initiatives in Ladakh.

