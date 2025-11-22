Mumbai Tragedy: 20-Year-Old Dies, Teen Among Two Others Hospitalised After Inhaling Toxic Fumes

MENAFN - Live Mint)One person died and two others were hospitalised in Mumbai on Saturday due to a chemical leak at a factory, officials said.

The deceased person has been identified as a 20-year-old man, Ahmad Hussain, officials said. He had inhaled the toxic fumes due to the chemical leak.

Among the two people who have been hospitalise, one is a teenager.

The incident happened at a property in an industrial area in Mumbai's Andheri on Saturday, as per the officials. The chemical leak was reported from inside a two-storey building at Bhangarwadi in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at 4:55 pm, they added.

Those who have been hospitalised were identified as Naushad Ansari, aged 28 and Saba Shaikh, aged 17. Both of them have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Holy Spirit Hospital nearby. Hussain, the deceased person, was also rushed to the same hospital after the Mumbai chemical leak but was declared dead before admission, an official said.

Ansari and Saba's condition is critical, he added.

Mumbai factory chemical leak: What happened?

According to a report by news agency PTI quoting officials, the fire brigade rushed to the spot immediately upon being notified about the Mumbai chemical leak. According to the officials, after the chemical leaked, the condition of three persons present there became serious as they apparently inhaled toxic fumes.

The leaked chemical has not been identified yet.

A search operation is underway at the site, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been alerted.

Gas leak in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier in the day, at least 16 students fell unconscious at a private school in Sandila town, Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh due to a suspected gas leak, Hindustan Times reported.

Officials reportedly said that the affected children were immediately rushed to two nearby private hospitals. One of the students has been referred to Lucknow for advanced medical care.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident, instructing officials to launch a thorough probe into the incident. He also ordered them to ensure proper treatment of the affected children.

Hardoi District Magistrate Anunay Jha said that an investigation into the incident has been ordered and assured strict action against those responsible once the cause of the leak was established, HT reported.

According to initial reports cited by the newspaper, the leak could either that of gas or a chemical. It is believed to have originated from the school's laboratory.