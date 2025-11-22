IAF Condoles Death Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Who Passed Away In HAL Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Indian Air Force has condoled the death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who passed away in the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

In an X post, the IAF said, "The Indian Air Force deeply mourns the tragic loss of Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the unfortunate Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show."

In the send-off video shared by the IAF, one can see Indian as well as UAE officials paying their respects to the fallen soldier.

Among pictures of Wg Cdr Syal, in one he can be seen in his IAF uniform while in another one he is wearing his pilot overall while standing in front of a fighter jet.

"A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty," the IAF also said, adding, "His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE Officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy."

The IAF said that it stands in solidarity with the family of Wg Cdr Syal and it honours his legacy of courage, devotion, and honour.

Syal, who is a Himachal Pradesh native, was killed on Friday after the fighter jet made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) crashed during the Dubai Air Show at around 2:10 pm local time (3:40 pm IST) after flying past the site of the event during a demo.

He is survived by his parents, wife (who also works for the IAF) and their six-year-old daughter.

This was the second accident involving the indigenously built Tejas fighter jet in less than two years but since they began flying in 2001.

On 12 March 2024, one Tejas fighter jet crashed near a residential area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer while on its way back from an exercise involving all three services of the Indian armed forces called 'Bharat Shakti'.

Native village mourns a son

Syal's native village, Kangra's Patiyalkar, also mourned the loss of one of their sons.

Mehar Chand, a villager, told ANI, "All of us are very sad to know about this accident. People are going to their house to show solidarity and express grief. The family is not here, but the extended family members are here. He was a brilliant child, and we are proud of him."

Former village pradhan Shashi Dhiman, while speaking to the outlet about Syal, said, "Yesterday evening, my brother from Delhi told me about this unfortunate accident, and the entire village is very sad. His wife is in Chennai. His mortal remains will reach Chennai by evening. The last rites will be held here in Patiyalkar village."