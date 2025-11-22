Zelensky: Entire War Raging Against Ukraine Consequential Of Moscow's Impunity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his video address, according to Ukrinform.

"Today is the day we honor the memory of millions of our people who were killed by famine. Millions of horrific deaths, with the largest toll during the Holodomor of 1932–33. This was a systematic assault on the Ukrainian people – a policy of genocide that today's Russia has inherited and made part of its ideology once again. This entire war, currently raging against Ukraine with potential to spread to other nations, is the consequence of Moscow's impunity," he stated.

Zelensky emphasized that Russia is attempting to repeat its evil.

"Today millions of our people will light candles of remembrance – it's our collective tribute to the victims of the Holodomor. But it is also a reminder, for all of us and for everyone around the world, that preserving memory also means acting to defend justice, to protect life, and to ensure that the murderer gets absolutely no reward for extermination of people. The pain of previous generations of the Ukrainian people and what Ukrainians are forced to endure now – all of these are deeply intertwined. And it speaks volumes to us," he added.

As reported, Zelensky, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska and a number of top officials, participated in the ceremony honoring the victims of the Holodomor.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that genocide and torture are the true face of Russia, but Ukraine exists and fights for its future, and will inevitably defeat evil.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine