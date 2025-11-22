Russia Intensifies Terror When It Comes To Possible Negotiation Processes Pletenchuk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, stated this during a TV broadcast, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This has become a tactic for the Russians: whenever any possible negotiation processes are mentioned, they always intensify terror. We have seen this more than once. And these processes are always correlated with each other," the spokesperson said.

Answering a question about how difficult it is to shoot down targets like Shaheds from the shore, Pletenchuk confirmed that in recent weeks, a significant number of these downed drones have fallen under their (the Navy's) responsibility.

"In some cases, it was even 100% downed, especially during the daytime. Of course, there are complications, precisely because mobile fire groups cannot be deployed at sea. Accordingly, the Russians take advantage of this, approaching from the sea. There is also a naval cutter fleet, which is credited with not just the first dozen drones over the past few weeks," he noted.

Answering another question, he explained that the storm season correlates with plans, particularly regarding the use of ships.

"This year, compared to last, I don't see this storm season starting so sharply. You see, the weather is more or less warm. But from mid-autumn to mid-spring is usually the storm period, when even going out to sea is possible, but launches are already not feasible," Pletenchuk said.

He added that if sea conditions reach 3–4 points or more, using missile weapons from ship platforms becomes quite difficult and dangerous.

"Eventually, of course, this season will come, and the use of weapons will be complicated, just like going out to sea," he said.

Pletenchuk reported that at the Novorossiysk base, navigation is quite difficult during storms.

"In Crimea, of course, all these things are much simpler: both navigation and direct presence," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, Pletenchuk stated that during the attack on Izmail, three ships were damaged after ignoring the warnings from the Ukrainian Navy.