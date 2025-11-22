Azerbaijan's Metal Ore Production Elevates In 10M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan produced metal ores worth 556.9 million manat ($327.6 million) from January through October 2025, Trend reports via the State Statistics Committee.

This indicator is elevated by 38.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Besides, during the period, the main product of the field, marketable oil output, amounted to 23 million tons, and marketable natural gas output was 32.3 billion cubic meters.

Commercial oil production went down by 4.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while commercial gas production ticked up by 1.7 percent.

To note, in the first 10 months of this year, the total value of Azerbaijan's mining industry production decreased by 2.1 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, landing at 32 billion manat ($19 billion).