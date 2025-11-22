India & Israel Sign Terms Of Reference For FTA Talks

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a series of high-level engagements in Israel on November 21, aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture, technology, innovation and trade.

The visit underscored the growing strategic alignment between the two countries and marked progress toward a comprehensive economic partnership.

A key development during the visit was the signing of the Terms of Reference (TOR) for the India–Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signalling intent from both sides to advance negotiations toward a balanced and mutually beneficial pact.

During his meeting with Israel's Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Avi Dichter, Goyal reviewed opportunities for deeper collaboration in advanced farming practices.

Dichter outlined Israel's 25-year food-security roadmap, seed-improvement strategies and global leadership in water-reuse technologies, areas seen as key to India's agricultural modernisation.

The Minister's engagements began on November 20 with a meeting with Israel's Minister, Economy, Nir Barkat, followed by the India–Israel Business Forum.

Senior industry representatives participated in discussions spanning technology, agritech, advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Goyal stressed the trust-based nature of bilateral relations and highlighted emerging opportunities in areas such as fintech, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, pharmaceuticals, space and defence.

In a separate meeting with Israel's Minister, Finance, Bezalel Smotrich, Goyal discussed strengthening investment flows, enhancing cooperation in financial technologies and improving regulatory coordination.

He also held sectoral interactions with leaders from major Israeli firms, including Check Point, IDE Technologies, NTA and Netafim, covering cybersecurity, water and sewage management, urban mobility and precision agriculture.

Goyal also engaged with Israeli media, interacted with the diamond trade community and addressed the India–Israel CEOs Forum alongside Minister Barkat.

(KNN Bureau)

