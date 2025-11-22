G20: Egypt Says Ready To Host International Conference On Gaza Reconstruction

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is ready to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told a G20 session on Saturday, calling for urgent reforms to the global debt system and renewed support for multilateral trade frameworks.

Madbouly delivered the remarks during the session on“inclusive and sustainable economic growth, building economies, trade, development finance and debt challenges” at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. He is attending on behalf of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, alongside several heads of state and government.

Madbouly opened his address by thanking South Africa for its hospitality and organisation of the first G20 summit held on African soil. He expressed Egypt's appreciation for South Africa's invitation to join the meetings as a guest country and praised its leadership in supporting African priorities within the group.

He said the current global context was marked by unprecedented challenges, making the G20's role central to addressing major economic issues. He highlighted the need to reform the international financial architecture so it can better meet the development needs of low- and middle-income countries.

Madbouly called for expanding access to concessional finance through new financial mechanisms, while also strengthening the effectiveness of existing tools. He urged multilateral development banks and international financial institutions to increase their lending capacity and modernise their business models, adding that broader representation of developing states in global economic governance was essential.

He stressed the urgent need to overhaul what he described as the world's“complex global debt system” by establishing new, comprehensive and sustainable debt-management mechanisms that take into account the realities of developing economies.

The prime minister also underlined the importance of reinforcing multilateralism and preserving a rules-based global trading system in which the World Trade Organization plays a central role. Strengthening trade, he said, remained a key driver of sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Madbouly noted the longstanding link between peace and development, referring to the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit's role in contributing to efforts to end the war in Gaza and open pathways to a more stable and prosperous Middle East.

He welcomed the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza adopted on 17 November and stressed the need to begin the second phase of the plan announced by US President Donald Trump to address the humanitarian crisis in the enclave. This included delivering urgent humanitarian assistance, launching early-recovery efforts and commencing reconstruction, while working in parallel towards a just, final settlement of the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.

Madbouly said Egypt was prepared to host the international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, inviting countries represented at the session to participate actively in the planned event.

He concluded by expressing hope that the Johannesburg summit would produce practical and constructive outcomes that meet the aspirations of people worldwide for a more stable and prosperous future.