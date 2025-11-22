Army Shoots Down Drone Carrying Drugs In South

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 22 (Petra) – The Southern Military Region on Saturday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics using a drone along the Kingdom's western border and within its area of responsibility.The operation was carried out in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND). After border guards detected the drone, the rules of engagement were applied and it was brought down inside Jordanian territory.The seized narcotics were handed over to the relevant authorities.