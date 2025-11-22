Ambassador Yin Chengwu Meets With The New Minister Of Mines And Energy Of Liberia

On November 21, Ambassador Yin Chengwu met with Liberia's new Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. R. Matonekay Tingban.

Ambassador Yin congratulated Hon. Tingban on his assumption of the office of the minister of Mines and Energy, and present the state of current China-Liberia relations. He expressed hope that both sides would jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two Presidents during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and steadily enhance collaboration, particularly in the mining and energy sectors. He also briefed the minister on the key outcomes of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Hon. Tingban expressed his appreciation for Ambassador Yin's congratulations, and emphasized the significant accomplishments in bilateral cooperation in the mining and energy sectors. He also expressed willingness to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China.

After the meeting, Ambassador Yin attended the official handing over ceremony for the Minister of Mining and Energy of Liberia.

