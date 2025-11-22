403
Epstein’s brother alleges Jeffrey held ‘dirt’ on Trump
(MENAFN) Mark Epstein, brother of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claimed on Tuesday that his sibling possessed “dirt” on US President Donald Trump, according to reports.
Speaking with a US broadcaster, Mark Epstein said that while Jeffrey never shared specifics with him, he was convinced the documents and information his brother held contained compromising details about Trump. “He didn't tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump,” he stated.
Mark Epstein also challenged Trump’s public denials regarding the matter. “You could see in the emails; Trump could deny it all he wants, but it's pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie,” he said. Trump, following Epstein’s 2019 arrest on federal sex-trafficking charges, had told reporters: “I had a falling-out with him a long time ago. I haven’t spoken to him in fifteen years. I was not a fan of his; that I can tell you.”
In addition, Mark Epstein alleged that some case documents released publicly had been “cleaned,” claiming a credible source informed him that certain Republican names were removed from internal emails before their release.
He also accused FBI Director Kash Patel of participating in a cover-up surrounding Epstein’s 2019 death in a New York City jail, suggesting Patel was involved in efforts to obscure the circumstances of Epstein’s death while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.
Epstein was found dead in his cell in 2019 while in federal custody.
