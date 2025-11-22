403
JD Vance backs Trump’s Ukraine-Russia peace proposal
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance defended the Trump administration’s developing peace framework for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Friday, asserting that detractors misinterpret the proposal and overlook on-the-ground realities.
"Any Ukraine-Russia peace plan has to: 1) Stop the killing while preserving Ukrainian sovereignty. 2) Be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine. 3) Maximize the chances the war doesn't restart," Vance wrote on US social media company X.
As stated by reports, the administration has proposed a 28-point plan that would require Ukraine to cede Crimea and the eastern Donbas region and formally abandon its aspiration to join NATO.
Vance emphasized that the approach is grounded in pragmatic diplomacy rather than the unrealistic expectations of hard-line critics.
"Every criticism of the peace framework the administration is working on either misunderstands the framework or misstates some critical reality on the ground. There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, victory is at hand," he said.
He added that peace “won’t be made by failed diplomats or politicians living in a fantasy land,” but by “smart people living in the real world.”
President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying he believes next Thursday is an "appropriate" deadline for Ukraine to accept the proposal. "He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting, I guess," Trump told reporters, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy highlighted that Kyiv is coordinating closely with international partners to ensure its key positions are represented in any negotiations. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented that the US plan “could be used as the basis” for a settlement, noting that Moscow remains content with its current battlefield progress but remains open to talks.
