403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US directs embassies to track migration effects in Europe
(MENAFN) The U.S. State Department announced Friday that it has instructed American embassies in Europe to monitor the alleged human rights consequences of mass migration, including in countries such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Germany.
The directive cites reports of sexual assaults and other crimes involving migrants, describing mass migration as an “existential threat to Western civilization” that could destabilize key American allies. The guidance instructs embassies to collect information on policies seen as lenient toward migrant crime and human rights abuses, as well as legislation that might penalize citizens who oppose mass migration.
Specific cases referenced include grooming gangs in parts of England, a Swedish court case in which a migrant convicted of sexual assault was permitted to stay, and a gang rape in Germany involving several men, some reportedly migrants.
This initiative comes as part of the broader Trump administration focus on immigration, which has included tightened border enforcement and increased deportations within the United States.
The directive cites reports of sexual assaults and other crimes involving migrants, describing mass migration as an “existential threat to Western civilization” that could destabilize key American allies. The guidance instructs embassies to collect information on policies seen as lenient toward migrant crime and human rights abuses, as well as legislation that might penalize citizens who oppose mass migration.
Specific cases referenced include grooming gangs in parts of England, a Swedish court case in which a migrant convicted of sexual assault was permitted to stay, and a gang rape in Germany involving several men, some reportedly migrants.
This initiative comes as part of the broader Trump administration focus on immigration, which has included tightened border enforcement and increased deportations within the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment