403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy signals tough choices ahead for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Friday that the country is approaching “one of the most difficult moments” in its modern history, noting that Kyiv may soon confront a hard decision between “losing dignity” or risking “the loss of a key partner” as negotiations continue over a U.S.-drafted peace plan.
In a national address, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is under “one of the toughest pressures” and affirmed his commitment to defend the nation’s sovereignty. “For me, this is not a protocol formality … It is an oath. And I will never betray it. The national Ukrainian interest must be taken into account,” he said.
He pledged that Kyiv will maintain “calm and constructive work” with Washington and other allies, presenting arguments and alternatives in discussions while avoiding giving Russia grounds to accuse Ukraine of obstructing diplomacy.
Zelenskyy underscored that at least two principles must remain uncompromised. “Among all the points of the plan, at least two cannot be missed—the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians—because everything else rests on them,” he said.
The president cautioned that the coming weeks would be especially challenging as winter conditions exacerbate the effects of ongoing Russian attacks. He called on citizens, political forces, and state institutions to set aside internal disputes and prioritize unity. “We need unity more than ever so that there is a worthy peace in our home … Stop the political games. The state must work,” he said.
Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to European partners, emphasizing that Ukraine acts as a “shield” against Russian ambitions in Europe and affirming, “We believe Europe will be with us.”
He added that a united domestic front strengthens his position in diplomatic negotiations. “In all formats of future meetings and negotiations with partners, it will be much easier for me to achieve a decent peace, knowing that behind me are the people of Ukraine,” he said.
The reported U.S. draft outlines substantial concessions for Kyiv in exchange for new security arrangements. Under the plan, Ukraine would formally renounce NATO membership in its constitution, while NATO would pledge not to admit the country. The military would be reduced to around 600,000 troops, and Ukraine would recognize Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as effectively under Russian control, with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia frozen along current lines.
Additionally, Ukrainian-held areas of Donbas would become a demilitarized buffer zone under international supervision. In return, Kyiv would receive U.S.-led security guarantees as an alternative to NATO membership. The plan also proposes a reconstruction package funded in part through frozen Russian assets and outlines a potential pathway for Russia’s gradual reintegration into global economic structures if it adheres to the settlement.
In a national address, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is under “one of the toughest pressures” and affirmed his commitment to defend the nation’s sovereignty. “For me, this is not a protocol formality … It is an oath. And I will never betray it. The national Ukrainian interest must be taken into account,” he said.
He pledged that Kyiv will maintain “calm and constructive work” with Washington and other allies, presenting arguments and alternatives in discussions while avoiding giving Russia grounds to accuse Ukraine of obstructing diplomacy.
Zelenskyy underscored that at least two principles must remain uncompromised. “Among all the points of the plan, at least two cannot be missed—the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians—because everything else rests on them,” he said.
The president cautioned that the coming weeks would be especially challenging as winter conditions exacerbate the effects of ongoing Russian attacks. He called on citizens, political forces, and state institutions to set aside internal disputes and prioritize unity. “We need unity more than ever so that there is a worthy peace in our home … Stop the political games. The state must work,” he said.
Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to European partners, emphasizing that Ukraine acts as a “shield” against Russian ambitions in Europe and affirming, “We believe Europe will be with us.”
He added that a united domestic front strengthens his position in diplomatic negotiations. “In all formats of future meetings and negotiations with partners, it will be much easier for me to achieve a decent peace, knowing that behind me are the people of Ukraine,” he said.
The reported U.S. draft outlines substantial concessions for Kyiv in exchange for new security arrangements. Under the plan, Ukraine would formally renounce NATO membership in its constitution, while NATO would pledge not to admit the country. The military would be reduced to around 600,000 troops, and Ukraine would recognize Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk as effectively under Russian control, with Kherson and Zaporizhzhia frozen along current lines.
Additionally, Ukrainian-held areas of Donbas would become a demilitarized buffer zone under international supervision. In return, Kyiv would receive U.S.-led security guarantees as an alternative to NATO membership. The plan also proposes a reconstruction package funded in part through frozen Russian assets and outlines a potential pathway for Russia’s gradual reintegration into global economic structures if it adheres to the settlement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Lite Strategy Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Highlights Successful Launch Of $100M Litecoin Treasury Strategy And Movement Into Active Capital Market Operations
CommentsNo comment